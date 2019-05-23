After Akshay Kumar In 2.0, Suniel Shetty To Move Down South & Face Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth’s Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, went on the floors in April. Thalaiva shot an action sequence opposite Prateik Babbar who is playing the role of Suniel Shetty’s son. After Nana Patekar in Kaala, Rajinikanth is said to have an epic face-off with Suniel in this one.

Suniel’s last negative character was in Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na, and it’ll be interesting to see how he stands out in Darbar. A source close to the development informed Mirror, “Anna, a corporate giant, will take on Thalaiva’s IPS officer. He joins the team during the second schedule which starts in the next few days in Mumbai.” The shooting will get done by August this year.

The film marks Rajinikanth’s return to playing a police officer after 25 years. He was last seen playing a police officer on-screen in the 1992 Tamil film Pandian. His other police officer role includes Alex Pandian from Moondru Mugam, which released in 1982.

Lyca Productions is producing Darbar. Nayanthara has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film. After working with Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi and also briefly in Kuselan, this is the third time Nayanthara has teamed up with the 68-year-old star.

Popular lensman Santosh Sivan will crank the camera while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. The film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. It is expected to release in 2020.

