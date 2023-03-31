Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for the April 7 release of his upcoming thriller film Gumraah, shared his trick behind playing dual roles in the film. The film tells the story of an assassin on the loose.

Explaining how he compartmentalized the two characters, Aditya said: “I believe that the costume and body language are important, the way each character speaks has to be very different from one another. It has to feel like two different people with different wants and needs, and that was one of the challenges.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur continued: “The script was a big help, it had some great writing like both the characters felt like two different individuals. And it was fun to do! For me it was fun to play Ronnie’s character, I think I will miss him more.”

Gumraah, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, has been helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar and is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Must Read: Brahmastra 2 & 3 Will Be Made At A Same Time, Reveals Director Ayan Mukerji & Assures Of Not Repeating Making Mistakes In Writing: “Pehle Achchhi Tarah Se Likhenge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News