After Mumbai Saga, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is all set to work on his third instalment of the Shootout film series. Now the latest report claims that the makers of the film have roped in the lead actor and it is none other than Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur. Scroll down to know more.

Sanjay Gupta’s production Shootout at Lokhandwala was released in 2007. The film became a box-office success. The filmmaker then released a prequel Shootout at Wadala in 2013 which is loosely based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia.

Now the filmmaker is coming up with the third instalment of the Shootout film series and apparently, the film is based on the 1992 shootout at JJ Hospital. Bollywood Hungama reports, “It seems like Malang star Aditya Roy Kapur is in demand for action movies. Right after Malang, he signed OM: The Battle Within. Now we hear that the makers of the Shootout franchise have roped in Aditya Roy Kapur to headline the project. While his role details are kept under wraps, it surely is interesting to see him join the franchise.”

The report further claims that a source had revealed the storyline and the title of the movie back in March this year. The source had said to the publication, “Currently the industry buzz is that the film will be based on the 1992 shootout that happened at JJ Hospital between members of Dawood Ibrahim’s and Arun Gawli’s gang. Given the focus on the rivalry between these two gangs, the film is tentatively being titled Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay.”

Shootout 3: Gang Wars of Bombay is based on a 1992 shootout at JJ Hospital that occurred to the murder of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother-in-law Ibrahim Parkar who was murdered by the gang members of Arun Gawli. In order to avenge Parkar’s murder, Dawood’s gang attacked the two assailants — Shailesh Haldankar and Bipin Shere – when they were admitted to JJ Hospital for treatment.

Sanjay Gupta’s film is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

