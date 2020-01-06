Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor & Malang Team FINALLY Break Silence On CAA & JNU Violence

The entire country has been facing a major crisis ever since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been passed. Various celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, amongst others have previously condemned the act. However, expectations remain from the A-listers of B’Town, especially post the JNU Violence that has left the country baffled. Now, here’s what Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and the Malang team has to say about it.

Today, the entire cast of Malang along with director Mohit Suri, producer Luv Ranjan were present at the trailer launch event. The team spoke in length about their association, expectations and bonding. When asked about their absence at the B’Town meeting held with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP Vice President, “I was in Grand Hyatt, so that doesn’t mean I was in a meeting or something,” clarified Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani maintained that they weren’t invited to the meeting.

Furthermore, Anil Kapoor took his stand as he said, “I feel it has to be condemned. It was quite sad, quite shocking. In fact, I was so disturbed, I couldn’t sleep the entire night thinking ‘what is happening?’ So it has to be condemned, there’s no solution through violence and whoever did it should be punished.”

Aditya Roy Kapur backed Anil’s stance and further added that the wrongdoings should be punished.

“Whether it is JNU or any other campus, I think I can speak on behalf of the entire Malang team, ‘we condemn and request all the relevant authorities to take note of it and the strictest action possible,” added another core member of the Malang team.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!