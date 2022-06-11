Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani feels it’s okay to start off a ‘Nikamma’ for any young gun as this gives them the clarity and the ability to explore things on their own after trial and error.

Advertisement

The actor made a scintillating debut with the 2019 Vasan Bala directorial ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota‘, which represented India at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Advertisement

As Abhimanyu Dassani gears up for his upcoming movie ‘Nikamma’ where he shares the screen with debutante Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty, who returns to the big screen after 14 years, Abhimanyu shared some words of wisdom, and opened up on his casting process for the film and the benefits of starting early in life and trying hands at different professions, in a conversation with IANS.

‘Nikamma’ is not an unusual name for a Hindi movie title. After all, every Indian once in their lifetime has been addressed by the very name by their parents at some stage of their lives.

Abhimanyu Dassani says, “The fact that there has never been a movie named ‘Nikamma’ before this really surprises me as it is such a universal thing which everyone relates to especially in the Indian households. I believe there is no child in this country who hasn’t been called ‘nikamma’ (useless) by their parents, the language or the versions may be different but the emotion and essence remain the same.”

The title naturally takes him back to a time when he was still exploring and figuring out his life, something that everyone goes through, “It (the title) reminds me of all the times that I have been a ‘nikamma’. During my major in finance during college, I was in between jobs at that time and I woke up a bit late one day. My father just banged on the door, stormed inside and said, ‘I had kids at your age!’ I think that was a vivid memory of me being declared a ‘Nikamma’,” he laughs.

“To be honest, I had no idea if I had to go and make babies now (laughs harder recollecting how perplexed he was back then).”

He then says the golden words, “It is very important to begin as a ‘nikamma’ at an early age so that you realise and have clarity on what is important in your life. Early failures do help you chase your goals better.”

His casting for ‘Nikamma’ is an outcome of merit, something he exhibited with finesse in his very first film. Vasan’s ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ is a love letter from the director to the world of cinema as it has every possible element, action a bit more.

Sabbir Khan, the director of ‘Nikamma’ was impressed with the TIFF-selected film’s trailer and the actor’s single point focus to deliver the best.

The actor soon received a call from Khan’s office, “Sabbir sir really liked the trailer of ‘Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota’ and he has seen me during auditions when I was going from office to office to audition for different roles. He really liked me in the ‘Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota’ role and wanted to collaborate with me on some other project and that is how ‘Nikamma’ transpired.”

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, ‘Nikamma’ is set to arrive in theatres on June 17.

Must Read: Vikram Craze Reaches The Indian Cricket Team! Washington Sundar Grooves To ‘Pathala Pathala’ & Netizens Are Loving It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram