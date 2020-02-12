Abhay Deol Is A Proud Brother As Baby Sister Esha Deol Takhtani Turns Author With Amma Mia

Actor Abhay Deol is proud of his ‘baby sis’ Esha Deol Takhtani, who has turned an author with her first book “Amma Mia!”

Abhay took to Instagram to congratulate Esha and inform book lovers about her new book. Sharing a photo of the book’s cover, he wrote: “My baby sis just wrote her own book for new mothers and their babies! So proud @imeshadeol “Becoming a new mother can be an exciting yet overwhelming time. No matter how prepared you are, there will always be many confusing moments, opinions and a whole lot of drama! And just like any other new mom, Esha Deol Takhtani was faced with many such questions soon after the birth of her two daughters-Radhya and Miraya.”

Talking about what inspired Esha to pen a book, Abhay shared: “One day, when one of her baby girls was throwing a tantrum, Esha decided to come up with a plan, one that would ensure her child eats right and is happy in the process! And thus began her adventures in motherhood. With the help of her cook, nurse and some of the best paediatricians in Mumbai, she set off on a journey to document her experiences in motherhood in the hope that it would help other mothers too.”

Informing more about the book, he wrote: “Packed with advice, tips, stories and easy and delicious recipes for toddlers, Amma Mia reflects the personal journey of one woman’s transformation into a mother. Informative and easy to follow, this book will help new mothers navigate the ups and downs of raising a healthy toddler and make their child fall in love with food.”

‘Amma Mia!’ has a foreword by veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

The book is published by Penguin India.

