Abhay Deol EXPOSES The Double Standards Of Indian Society & Brands Over Racism Debate!

The tragic death of George Floyd has given a reality check that racism still exists in the so-called civilised society. No matter how much we progress, the skin colour still remains one of the parameters in judging a particular persona. Speaking about the same, Abhay Deol has exposed the hard-hitting reality and double standards of the society.

In his latest Instagram post, Abhay Deol has presented some statistics which clearly shows that the skin complexion still remains a prevalent topic in India. He has exposed how the fairness creams have only evolved in the past few years, despite we keep boasting of ‘complexion doesn’t matter’ chants.

Abhay Deol pointed out that the brands are selling the same fairness products that promote the fair skin mentality, by playing with words. He even questioned the users, “Do you think Bollywood celebrities will now stop endorsing fairness creams now?”.

While sharing the statistics, Abhay Deol captioned it as, “Overall analysis Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like “skin brightening/ whitening”, or “lightening creams”. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as ‘fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on. Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be “fair and handsome”, and have dedicated power white ranges for them too.”

Check out the post below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Abhay Deol’s words do make sense amid the ongoing anti-racism protests but let us know, what are your thoughts on it?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!