Shah Rukh Khan Fans Storm The Internet With #WeWantDon3Update; Will The Superstar Respond?

The last time we saw Shah Rukh Khan was way back in 2018 and since then, there’s no clue about his upcoming projects. His highly-anticipated Zero tanked at the box office and now, the fans are literally dying to see the superstar’s ‘seetimaar’ performance in theatres.

Right from signing Rajkumar Hirani’s next to being approached by Atlee Kumar, every speculation about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project is done and dusted. Even if an official announcement comes in at the very present moment, fans would ignore it calling a rumour, such is the situation.

Frustrated to the core, die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans decided to flood their beloved star with the request of some update on his next. Not any other film but SRKians are asking for an update on Don 3. Apparently, last year, Farhan Akhtar made it loud and clear that Don 3 is happening but didn’t mention when it will go on floors.

Today, Shah Rukh Khan fans tagged the superstar and stormed Twitter with #WeWantDon3Update. One user wrote, “Don 3 has the potential of breaking every single Domestic and Overseas Box Office record. Bas wahi swag , wahi action thriller mil jaay. Magar isse pehle @FarOutAkhtar@ritesh_sid update to do kuch #WeWantDon3Update”.

Don 3 has the potential of breaking every single Domestic and Overseas Box Office record .

Bas wahi swag , wahi action thriller mil jaay .

Magar isse pehle @FarOutAkhtar@ritesh_sid update to do kuch #WeWantDon3Update pic.twitter.com/VoaC1HM7I4 — Garv Pahal (@iamgarvpahal) June 5, 2020

Another user even warned Farhan Akhtar of spamming his account by mentioning his name. He wrote, “Dear @FarOutAkhtar, if u don’t want us to disturb you by spamming ur mentions, then plz make an announcement abt whether u will b making #Don3 or planning to shelve it. Plz! It’s high time now! #WeWantDon3Update”.

Dear @FarOutAkhtar, if u don't want us to disturb you by spamming ur mentions, then plz make an announcmnt abt whether u will b making #Don3 or planning to shelve it. Plz! It's high time now! #WeWantDon3Update pic.twitter.com/gTDg4Y39h8 — Shah's Knight (@icaped_crusader) June 5, 2020

Check out some more tweets:

And we @iamsrk fans are still waiting for the official announcement of DON3 🔥#WeWantDon3Update @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/NlXrk6BGOC — ɴᴇʜᴀ ꜱʜᴀʀᴍᴀ ꜰᴀɴ (@RazzuSrkian) June 5, 2020

When King Of Romance Played Role Of A Gangster It Became Most Badass , Cool And Savage Anti-Hero Role Of Bollywood 🔥 #WeWantDon3Update @iamsrk @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/ryYZth0wAH — 𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡⚡ (@SRKianYash_) June 5, 2020

