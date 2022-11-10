Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is known for his work in the streaming show ‘Aashram’, has started shooting for his part in the film titled ‘Patna Shukla’.

He will be seen playing a lawyer in the film, which is supposed to be in Bhopal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the new film, Chandan Roy Sanyal said, “‘Patna Shukla’ is a very interesting story, and someone like Vivek (Budakoti) directing the film is just a perfect fit. I am looking forward to working with the powerhouse cast.”

Shedding light on his role, he mentioned, “I am playing a lawyer for the first time and I am very excited about the challenges.”

‘Patna Shukla’ is a social drama, which also stars Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik.

Apart from this, his upcoming projects include ‘Aashram‘ Season 4, Jai Mehta’s ‘Lootere’ and ‘Shehar Lakhot’.

For the unversed, Chandan has portrayed many significant roles in his career so far in popular films such as Rang de Basanti, Kaminey, Tell Me O Kkhuda, F.A.L.T.U., Bangistan, Jabariya Jodi, Sanak, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Jazbaa, etc.

Must Read: Malaika Arora Announces “She Said Yes” & Leaves Netizens Wondering If Arjun Kapoor Proposed To Her: “Wedding Bells?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram