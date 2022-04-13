Filmmaker Mohit Suri, who is known for films such as ‘Awarapan’, ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Ek Villain’, will soon produce and creatively monitor a yet-to-be-titled action-musical film, for which he has joined forces with producer Vinod Bhanushali.

The makers will soon reveal the cast of the film after the last touches on the script is done.

Talking about the collaboration, Mohit Suri said, “I look forward to embarking on this new journey with Vinod and BSL (Bhanushali Studios Limited). Together with our joint visions and ambitions for this film, we hope to bring audiences something special to remember.”

Musicals have always been Mohit Suri’s strength and so has been that of Vinod Bhanushali, who has had a long-standing association with India’s biggest music label T-Series in the past. After exiting the label, Vinod is venturing into film production with Bhanushali Studios Limited and music production with his label, Hitz Music.

Producer Vinod Bhanushali added as he said, “Mohit and I have worked closely on films before, but this is my first collaboration with him after starting my own production house. Mohit, who has always had fabulous music in his films, brought us a heartwarming script and with him guiding us at every step in this film, I am confident about the project.”

“His expertise will truly lend an incredible value. While collaborating with Mahana Films was an easy decision as they bring a fresh mindset, young energy that taps to newer generations as well”, he further mentioned.

The film will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani along with Sakshi Bhatt, Mazahir M, Sahil Saigal and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Ltd and Mahana Films.

