“Aamir Khan & Naseeruddin Shah Might Be Good Actors But They Are Traitors”: RSS’ Indresh Kumar

Controversial remarks by celebrities and reactionary comments on it, isn’t something new for Bollywood. The most infamous was one made by Shah Rukh Khan on allowing Pakistani players to play IPL (Indian Premier League) and Aamir Khan’s intolerance statement. Recently the senior leader of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), the Hindu nationalist volunteer organization, took a dig at Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan by terming them as traitors.

A senior leader of RSS, Indresh Kumar said, “They may be good actors but they don’t deserve respect as they are traitors. They are like Mir Jafar and Jaichand”.

The statement came as a reaction to the Shah’s remarks on the mob lynching cases and the incident of killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Actor-writer Ashutosh Rana, reacting to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s ‘freedom of speech’ video, has said people should not express their opinions in a disgraceful manner.

Days after triggering a controversy by speaking about his concerns over his children’s safety in India, Shah on Friday, in a video uploaded by the Amnesty India, alleged that “those who stand against the injustice (in India) are having their voices silenced”.

Asked whether the citizens are struggling to express their opinions on certain issues in today’s environment, Ashutosh said: “Freedom and freak out are two different things. I feel there should be freedom of speech and not freak out of the speech. In the freedom of speech, two persons can have a difference of opinions but it is not necessary that we should express our opinions in a disgraceful manner”.

