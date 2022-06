As Assam witnesses, one of the deadliest floods in its history, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, recently extended help towards the CM Relief Fund for Assam.

Currently, over 21 lakh people continue to remain in distress under the impact of the deluge. Taking to his social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma shared a gratitude note dedicated to Aamir.

He wrote, “Eminent Bollywood actor Aamir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity”.

In the wake of ravaging surges, several Indian philanthropists are coming ahead to lend help. With their homes and fields submerged, several families in Assam have no option but to inadvertently risk conflict with wildlife in an elephant corridor in Nellie’s Khulahat Forest.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Advait Chauhan’s Laal Singh Chaddha that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and others in the pivotal roles. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump which is headlined by Tom Hanks. Almost 2 months before its release date, its trailer was dropped online which was hailed by one and all.

