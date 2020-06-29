Aamir Khan’s Ghulam Co-Star Javed Hyder Is Selling Vegetables Amid Pandemic, Former Bigg Boss Contestant Dolly Bindra Shares Video

COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the lives of people. So many people have gone jobless and even Bollywood actors aren’t spared. The latest news is that Aamir Khan’s co-star Javed Hyder who worked with him in Ghulam is selling vegetables to make his ends meet these days.

Apart from Aamir Khan’s Ghulam, Javed Hyder has also worked in films like Baabarr, Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju.

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, Dolly Bindra took to Twitter to share a video of Javed Hyder selling vegetables.

“He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder” she wrote:

He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder pic.twitter.com/4Hk0ICr7Md — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

“Born: India. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie Baabarr (2009), and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi.” she added in another tweet.

Born: India. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie Baabarr (2009), and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi. — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

Her another tweet read as saying, “No work due to lockdown mahamari #COVID19”

No work due to lockdown mahamari #COVID19 — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

The video has got mixed reactions from people on Twitter. While some people are happy that he is at least working hard to earn money in these troubled times, the rest of the people felt sad.

“That’s the spirit. Izzat ki roti kamana woh bhi haste haste….issi ka naam zindagi hain.” a Twitter user named Alka Arora commented.

“Atleast fighting n still struggling !!!!” another user named Shraddha commented.

“Reality of bollywood” was another comment by a Twitter user named Sapna.

A Twitter user named Siddharth Raj wrote, “damn, he was in Ghulam, my favourite movie growing up”

Well, we hope the situation gets better soon and life becomes easier to live.

