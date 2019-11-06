A Good News & Bad News For Munna Bhai Duo Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi’s Fans!

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi is a banter that has a massive fanbase and there is no denying that we love them together. This afternoon comes in with good news as the two are all set to come together for a film but it is not a sequel to Munna Bhai. Arshad himself has confirmed the same.

The two will be reuniting after six long years for a Farhad Samjhi film. Arshad in an interview with Etimes confirmed the news and he also spilt beans over Sanju Baba’s role in the film.

According to a tabloid, Arshad said, “Sanju plays the role of a blind don and I am his eyes. The challenge is that nobody can know that he is blind, and I cannot tell anyone that he is blind. I am actually directing him throughout the film. It’s quite a fun script.”

Talking about the script and when the shoot commences, Arshad added, “It’s a crazy script, a project by Sajid-Farhad. The film is likely to go on the floor by March-April next year. We’ll probably head to Budapest for the first schedule of the film.”

Sanjay and Arshad were last seem together in Zilla Ghaziabad, though the film did no wonders at the Box Office, their chemistry was applauded. There were also rumours that director Rajkumar Hirani was planning to make a sequel to his hit franchise Munna Bhai starring Sanju and Arshad post the release of his last Sanju.

There is no official announcement about the same yet, but we are hoping for the best. Meanwhile, Arshad is gearing up for the release of his next Pagalpanti directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Illeana D’cruz and Kriti Kharbanda. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

