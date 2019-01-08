National-Award winning filmmaker Omung Kumar says to direct a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a huge responsibility and he is proud to helm it.

Kumar, who has previously directed movies like “Mary Kom” and Sarbjit“, took to Twitter and called Modi “one the most prolific leaders in the history of India.”

Proud to helm a biopic on Narendra Modi: Omung Kumar
A Biopic On Narendra Modi! Here’s How Omung Kumar Feels About It

“To direct a biopic of a man Shri Narendra Modiji who is one the most prolific leaders in the history of India is a huge responsibility and I am proud to helm it. Vivek Oberoi to play the legend. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh,” the director tweeted on Monday.

The official poster of the film based on the life of Modi was launched on Monday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Titled as “PM Narendra Modi“, it stars actor Vivek Anand Oberoi. The tagline reads, “Deshbhakti ki meri shakti hai”. The film’s poster was launched in 27 languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here