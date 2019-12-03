A Beautiful Tabu & Mesmerised Ishaan Khatter Light Up The Delightful First Look Of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy

Actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram on Monday and shared the first look of Mira Nair’s much anticipated “A Suitable Boy, where Ishaan is paired alongside seasoned actor Tabu.

In the picture, Ishaan is seen with his head almost in Tabu’s lap who is sitting seductively on the swing. Fans can expect a drastic makeover for Ishaan in this film as the Dhadak actor is seen sporting a mustache in the first look itself and does not look like himself in it.

In the film, Ishaan plays Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who develops an attraction to the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (essayed by Tabu), reports hindustantimes.com.

The first look of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy sets the tone of what we can expect in the film. Tabu and Ishaan are seen reclining on a swing that hangs in the backdrop of a traditional courtyard. While Tabu dons a yellow salwar suit, Ishaan wears a blue kurta with a simple pajama.

Soon after Ishaan posted the pic, fans, as well as celebrities, took to social media to convey their best wishes. Among those loved the first look of the film were Ayushmann Khurrana, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, and Ishaan’s sister-in-law Mira Rajput.

Mira Nair’s, A Suitable Boy, is the official adaptation of Vikram Seth’s 1993 novel titled by the same name. The film also features Rasika Dugal and Namit Das in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!