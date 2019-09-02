’83: Kabir Khan Shares His ‘Not So Easy’ Experience Of Shooting In UK For The Ranveer Singh Starrer

Kabir Khan and team ’83 wrapped up the UK schedule of the film recently and came back to India with big smiles on their faces. Ranveer Singh himself took to Instagram and posted a video of raising a toast as they wrapped up the schedule.

Now recently during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Kabir Khan expressed a sense of satisfaction regarding the filming they have done so far and said, “I knew ‘83 was an ambitious film and we have achieved more than what we had planned.”

Talking about the challenges they faced to get permissions to shoot at some of the most important locations like Lords, he said, “Securing permissions to film at some places, like inside Lords Cricket ground was not easy. This is the first unit that has ventured into the player’s lock room and the long room there.”

He also said that there was a lot of detailing involved and they had to make London look like the way it looked like in 1983. And Kabir Singh called the experience magical.

Further talking about the experience of shooting in the UK alongside the ongoing World Cup 2019 at that time, he said, “We got so much goodwill from legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Jimmy Amarnath, Balwinder Singh Sandhu that even the rain gods helped us out.”

’83 movie will see Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev alongside Deepika Padukone who plays his wife. The star cast also includes Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

’83 is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

