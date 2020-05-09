83’ Director Kabir Khan Reveals Why It Took Close To One and A Half Years To Complete The Script Of Ranveer Singh’s Film

Kabir Khan’s 83’ was slated to release on April 10 but due to the coronavirus lockdown, the released date of the film is now uncertain. The film stars Ranveer Singh as the skipper Kapil Dev and it chronicles the inspiring underdog story of India’s famous 1983 World Cup win. Recently, Kabir Khan revealed why he took close to one-and-a-half years to finalise the script of the film.

Kabir Khan revealed that he got to know many stories of the 1983 World Cup while talking to the players. He was finding it difficult to combine everything into a single film, hence he picked 25 stories from the 100 stories that he had heard. The film is not just from the cricketers’ perspective but is also from the spectators and commentators’ point of view as well. That’s why it took such a long time for the director to finalise its script.

One such story Kabir Khan narrated to Mumbai Mirror. “Srikkanth, along with six other players, was all set to fly out as soon as the group stage ended, confident that India would be knocked out of World Cup soon. All 7 had their tickets booked from Mumbai to New York via London,” informed Kabir adding that Srikkanth’s himself said that, “We will play the World Cup on the way to a holiday in the US.”

Kabir Khan revealed that no one in the team believed that they could even enter the semi finals and never even dreamt of winning the trophy. However, after winning the group matches back to back, they started cancelling their tickets one by one.

Recently, it was reported that 83’ is going to be released on OTT platforms but the CEO of Reliance Entertainment Shibasish Sarkar rubbished the rumours and stated that the makers still aim for a theatrical release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!