5 Songs From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor’s Films That Are An Instant Mood Lifter Amidst The Lockdown

Since mid-March most of us are in self-isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the world. While we have all found our own ways to beat the ‘lockdown blues’ with Netflix and Amazon on our side, sometimes we are also anxious wondering about the future outcome of this outbreak.

To help you battle this restlessness, Koimoi lists down 5 songs from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s films, which signifies hope, bravery and determination. Sing along, it might help!

We Shall Overcome – My Name Is Khan

This soulful combination of We Shall Overcome and Hum Honge Kamyaab from Karan Johar’s Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer My Name is Khan is an instant mood lifter. During these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic, this song has a clear message for everyone, “We Shall Overcome One Day”.

O Paalanhaare – Lagaan

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan, this AR Rahman composition from Aamir Khan’s Oscar nominated film Lagaan gives us a sense of hope and optimism.

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh – Sanju

This powerful number sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh motivates one to fight against all odds to emerge victorious. Featured on Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, this song is a perfect addition to your playlist in the ongoing situation.

Aazaadiyan – Udaan

This Amit Trivedi track from Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial debut Udaan talks about freedom and a better future, which we are all now longing for. Isn’t it?

Sochna Kya Jo Bhi Hoga – Ghayal

Last but not the least, this Bappi Lahiri composition from Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri starrer National Award Winning film Ghayal is an all time favourite to uplift one’s spirit and as it rightly points out, “Sochna Kya Jo Bhi Hoga Dekha Jayega”.

Why don’t you guys suggest some more songs in the comments section below which will help us pass through this Covid-19 lockdown?

