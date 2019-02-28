Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, became nostalgic and emotional as the film completed four years on Wednesday.

“Four years and 30 kg ago, my dream came true in the maddest possible way with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha‘. I’ll cherish this film forever,” Bhumi tweeted.

4 years & 30 kgs ago, my dream came true in the maddest possible way with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. I’ll cherish this film forever! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6bhpAnqXyf — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 27, 2019

It has not just given me my first break but a family for life in @Sharatkatariya @ayushmannk & #ManeeshSharma. @Shanoozeing thank you for your faith bro! 💕@yrf #4YearsOfDumLagaKeHaisha ❤️ (2/2) — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 27, 2019

The National Award-winning film revolves around a boy named Prem essayed by Ayushmann Khurranna, a school dropout, who hesitantly marries an educated but overweight girl, Sandhya. The couple come closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.

After Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi featured in several movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She will next be seen in the forthcoming film Sonchiriya.

After the trailer of Sonchiriya, many are appreciating the rebellious portrayal of leading stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput. For the actress, it was liberating to work on the Abhishek Chaubey directorial as she feels it has a great reflection of what is happening in the country.

“The expectations are extremely high. Abhishek Chaubey is one of the finest directors we have in the country and he has brought about such a beautiful and power-packed crew together,” Bhumi told IANS.