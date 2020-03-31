20 Years Of Hera Pheri: Suniel Shetty Gets Nostalgic As His Cult Comedy Film With Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal Completes 2 Decades

Suniel Shetty got nostalgic as his much-admired comedy film Hera Pheri also starring Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal in lead completed 20 years today. The actor took to Instagram and posted the picture of a much-loved trio of Raju, Shyam & Baburao along with a heartfelt note.

His caption read as saying, “20 years and the love keeps pouring in… memories that will last a lifetime! #pareshji #herapheri @akshaykumar”

20 years back, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal collaborated for Priyadarshan’s comedy film Hera Pheri. The film wasn’t a Box Office hit but went on to become a cult comedy later on. In 2006, a sequel to Hera Pheri titled Phir Hera Pheri was made and it turned out to be a huge hit.

Today, in 2020 both films are the best meme material for netizens. Even Bollywood stars often share Hera Pheri related memes.

Even Kartik Aaryan recently shared a hilarious meme from Phir Hera Pheri to express how difficult it is to make people understand the need for home quarantine in these times.

The third part of Hera Pheri franchise has been long-awaited but it keeps on getting delayed for various reasons.

Earlier, Suniel had confirmed that the franchise is indeed returning and they are elated as much as we are. The actor revealed that the film is very much alive and in its pre-production phase. He added that the trio – he, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal – will reunite for the film.

