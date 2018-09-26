2.0 Trailer: These Details About Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth Will Make Your Wait Harder

2.0 Trailer: Shankar who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, is known for visionary movies. He is pioneer of vigilante films in Tamil. Known for directing expensive and intriguing flicks, Shankar’s 2.0 is in news, since its inception. There has been immense buzz due to casting of Akshay Kumar in parallel lead with Rajinikanth.

With an estimated budget of around 540 crores, the movie is said to be the milestone of Indian cinema in terms of VFX. After several delays, makers have finally locked the release date of 29th November. Posters of 2.0 revealing Akshay’s spine-chilling avatar were released way back in November 2016, which garnered immense praise from audience.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, producers released the teaser of movie. Even though trending, teaser received mixed response from viewers mainly due to Akshay Kumar’s blink and miss appearance. Later, makers clarified that character of actor is pivotal and the movie story-line revolves around it but since they want to surprise the audience, didn’t reveal more details about it. Now as per the report in Bollywoodlife, makers have edited the trailer in such a way that it will make fans happy due to inclusion of more of Akshay Kumar and less of Rajinikanth.

As we all know Akshay Kumar enjoys massive fan following across pan India, this move seems to be logical. Also, the fact is that Rajinikanth’s last few releases performed below expectations. While, Rajinikanth and Shankar names associated, it’s sure that film will be received phenomenally down the south and some overseas market. Strategy of trailer editing further ensures wide reach and thunderous response for hindi version too due to Akshay Kumar’s following.

Backed by LYCA Productions, 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhashu Pandey in key roles and is a sequel to blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in hindi version). With teaser showing just a glimpse, it will be exciting to know more about Akshay’s character in the trailer.