2.0 Advance Booking Latest Update: Chennai Is Running RIOT, Hyderabad & Bengaluru Follow!

The advance booking for Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has been opened for a while now but still, many cinema halls aren’t going online with it. Major centres like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow are yet to open the booking but select cinemas in South have started it.

Bengaluru was the first city to start the advance booking for the film. Many theatres have joined in since the opening day. 3D Telugu version is almost full & 2D is filling fast. The Hindi version is still green (available) but it can get in the filling fast zone anytime soon. Tamil 2D version is also more in the green zone but 3D is a hit already. The morning shows of 3D Tamil version are all sold out and evening shows are filling fast.

Hyderabad has a different story to tell as both 3D and 2D Telugu versions are almost full and even Hindi 2D & 3D is filling fast. The only couple of cinemas have initiated the Tamil version but even they’re almost full.

2.0 advance booking is running riot in Chennai, the Tamil & Hindi versions are opened by just a couple of cinemas but Tamil is open for more cinemas. What’s a sight to see is 3D Tamil version in Kasi Talkies of Ashok Nagar has sold out each and every of their show. Mayajaal Multiplex has 34 shows (3D Tamil) and out of the 32 are already sold out. 2D version of Tamil is also on the similar lines and could get full anytime now.

In Kochi, just a single theatre has opened the booking and 2D is still in the green zone but 3D is filling fast.

By tomorrow every major centre throughout the country should open the advance booking and we should have a clearer picture of high this Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar film could fly on day one.