Kim Kardashian REVEALS Details About Her Leaked Sex Tape!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has revealed she was high on ecstasy when she first got married, and when she made a sex tape.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim reflected on her “wild” years during a conversation with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, who kicked things off by mentioning that she had “heard stories” about Kim, reported people.com.

“You went to Disney and you were all high or something – or Six Flags,” said Disick, 35.

“I didn’t know you got high,” said Jenner, 23.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kim, 38, said of her wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen,” Kim said.

Disick and Jenner were shocked.

“You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick asked of the 2003 sex tape that Kim infamously starred in with Ray J.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” Kim said, adding: “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”