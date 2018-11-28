15YearsOfKalHoNaaHo: From Shah Rukh Khan To Sonali Bendre, Here's What The Actors Are Up To After One And A Half Decade!

#15YearsOfKalHoNaaHo: “Haso, Jiyo, Muskurao, Kya Pata Kal Ho Na Ho!” It’s been 15 years and we can still recall those iconic dialogues from the evergreen Kal Ho Naa Ho. Yes, this classic movie has completed one and a half decades today, which was released on 28th November 2003. The movie was not only commercially successful but has also influenced many lives. No one can forget the trio of Aman, Rohit and Naina, played by Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta respectively. The movie is always an inspiring watch as it promotes the thought of living life to the fullest.

Kal Ho Naa Ho touched the different aspects of life and will always be remembered as one of the best mentoring movies to come out of Bollywood. On the completion of 15 years, let’s take a look at the actors of the movie and what are they up to.

Shah Rukh Khan (Aman Mathur)

After Kal Ho Naa Ho, years later, the actor played a sort of similar role in a slice of life, Dear Zindagi. In Dear Zindagi, he essayed the role of psychologist aka ‘dimaag ka doctor’, who guides Alia Bhatt about the problems in life. After a rough patch in a career, SRK is geared up for a ‘dhamakedaar’ comeback with much-awaited Zero.

Preity Zinta (Naina Kapur)

The talented actress, who gave her breakthrough performance in the movie, has been missing from the big screen in the past years. Her Bhaiaji Superhit released last week, but that too saw several delays and was in the making for over seven years. Away from Bollywood, Preity holds the joint ownership of an IPL Cricket team, Kings XI Punjab.

Saif Ali Khan (Rohit)

Saif is popularly known for his urban and suave roles. Recently seen in critically acclaimed Baazaar, the actor received praises for his poised yet powerful performance. He’s been on and off from the movies and is desperately in a need of a much-deserved box office success but contrary to it, Saif is in the terrific form on the digital platform, all thanks to the web-series, Sacred Games. The 48-year-old actor has projects like Sacred Games Season 2 and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior in his kitty.

Jaya Bachchan (Jennifer Kapur)

After getting into the politics, the renowned actress has stayed away from the movies. She made her last appearance in Ki & Ka, which was released in 2016, and that too was a cameo. Talking about her innings in politics, she is currently the Member Of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party.

Sushma Seth (Lajjo Kapur)

Yesteryear actress, Sushma Seth is known for playing roles of mother and grandmother and recently played her popular Dadi character in Tamasha and Noor.

Reema Lagoo (Aman’s mother)

Known for her terrific stage, television and movie performances, the actress passed away last year. Reema Lagoo became a household name for playing motherly roles, especially in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Jhanak Shukla (Gia Kapur)

Jhanak was popular as a child actress, especially for her role in television series, Karishma Kaa Karishma (remake of small wonder). Even though, away from the movies, Jhanak is active on social media.

Sonali Bendre (Dr.Priya)

After a streak of successful films, Sonali Bendre became a girl next door and a style icon of the 90s. In 2003, Sonali tied a knot with a filmmaker, Goldie Behl, the actress disappeared from the big screen. Unfortunately, the one who played a doctor in Kal Ho Naa Ho is currently battling with cancer in real life.