Song: Tere Liye

Singer: Suresh Wadkar

Composed By: Vishal Bharadwaj

Lyrics: Gulzar

Movie: 7 Khoon Maaf

We have all loved and adored Veer Zaara’s Tere Liye for a whole lifetime. The mesmerising vocals of Lata Mangeshkar & Roop Kumar Rathod, the ‘soaked in love’ lyrics of Javed Akhtar make it a goto song for all of us whenever we feel romanticly sad. But the bonus credit also goes to Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta’s chemistry, the direction of Yash Chopra which has etched this melody in our mind forever.

But there’s one more Tere Liye song in Bollywood which hasn’t got its deserving attention. Yes, I am talking about the one from ‘7 Khoon Maaf’. Those who have listened to this song or have watched it in the movie know the kind of beauty this number has to offer.

For starters let me tell you, this one has been written by legendary Gulzar. The master poet’s pen has been forever dipped in the ink of purest form of love. It’s almost impossible to believe how he keeps on surpassing himself when it comes to writing romantic poetry. Even when it comes to writing for Bollywood songs, the man has aced the fusion of modern and old-world charm.

In a materialistic time when the expression of love is measured by, “how much money someone spent to buy a gift”, Gulzar writes, “Aankho mein na chubhe taaro ki kirchiyaan, sheeshe ka aasmaan laaye hain tere liye… tere liye taare jadhe, heero se bhi kitne badhe… ham ne aasmaano mein laakho ke saude kiye… tere liye.. tere liye”

Now that’s how you to take someone on a high without spending even a penny. But that’s not the whole song. It’s just a part of it. When you listen to the full number, you know what being filled with love feels like.

Suresh Wadkar’s soft vocals match the sincerity of the song and Vishal Bharadwaj’s composition also does full justice to it. Watch the video to see the magic Irrfan Khan & Priyanka Chopra have created with their chemistry. And there is bonus shaayri as well which has been beautifully recited by Irrfan himself.

Isn’t that beautiful?

