Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown September 2019: From War’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar To Dil Hi Toh Hai From TSIP – VOTE NOW!

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll September 2019: New month, some of the new songs – from War’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar to The Sky Is Pink’s Dil Hi To Hai and we’re back with ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’ for the songs that ruled the month of September. Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list.

Dil Hi Toh Hai (The Sky Is Pink)



Dil Hi Toh Hai showcases the romantic facet of the movie with Farhan & Priyanka’s sizzling chemistry that is winning our heart. The two could be seen at their romantic best with a quirky and loving side at the same time. From PeeCee dancing to Farhan’s guitar tunes to the fun-loving scenes nearby the seashore – we know there’s a lot to adore in this movie, and the makers with the song have only intrigued us further!

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (Title Track)



Singers Arijit Singh and Parampara have come together to croon the title track of the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The track has been composed by Sachet-Parampara of Bekhayali fame and Rishi Rich.

Ghungroo (War)



Hrithik and Vaani’s scorching chemistry is the talking point of Ghungroo Song which is an out and out party track sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The hot pair is setting the temperature soaring especially with their dance moves. The song is a recreation of the 1982 classic ‘Ghungroo Toot Gaye’.

Dil Ka Telephone (Dream Girl)



In Dil Ka Telephone, one gets to see people going crazy about Puja, as both male and female callers can be seen going gaga over Puja’s voice, unknown to the fact that they are talking to a guy who is faking it on a call in girl’s voice is sure to make audience burst with laughter.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (War)



A big-budget Holi song, Jai Jai Shivshankar showcases the dancing skills of both the maverick performers. The quirky lyrics especially the line “Jai Jai Shivshankar aaj mood hai bhayankar”, sums it up for the desi fun quotient. The powerful vocals of Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal too are the highlights of the song. It has chartbuster written all over it!

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wF_B_aagLfI

This song from Kesari will surely leave you teary-eyed. This emotional song, sung by B Praak is a tribute to all the soldiers fighting for their countries on the borders. The music has been composed by Arko and the lyrics are penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The song will surely give you goosebumps with a feel of patriotism.

Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)



This surely is already topping many playlists, Bekhayali from Kabir Singh has become the love anthem since it’s out. There are two versions of the song, one is by Sachet Tandon and other is by Arijit Singh.

Ve Maahi (Kesari)



Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur’s super-sweet romantic track has a certain attractiveness to it. You just can’t stop yourself from humming when it’s playing around you.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh)



Apart from the list-topper Bekhayali and Kaise Hua, we have a new entry from Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Mithoon’s soulful voice ensures the track to be in our playlist for a long time even after the release. There’s another version of the song sung by Jubin Nautiyal and it’s tough to choose one from them.

Psycho Saiyaan (Saaho)



The duo of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor looks sizzling in the song and they are showing off their sexy moves. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon and composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi. Also, the additional lyrics are penned by Mellow D.

