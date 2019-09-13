Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown August 2019: From Saaho’s Pyscho Saiyaan To Dream Girl’s Dhagala Lagali – VOTE NOW!

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll August 2019: New month, some of the new songs – from Saaho’s Psycho Saiyaan to Dream Girl’s Dhagala Lagali, and we’re back with ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’ for the songs that ruled the month of August. Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list.

Let’s check out which songs have made it to the list!

Pyscho Saiyaan

The duo of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor looks sizzling in the song and they are showing off their sexy moves. The song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon and composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi. Also, the additional lyrics are penned by Mellow D.

Teri Mitti





This song from Kesari will surely leave you teary-eyed. This emotional song, sung by B Praak is a tribute to all the soldiers fighting for their countries on the borders. The music has been composed by Arko and the lyrics are penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The song will surely give you goosebumps with a feel of patriotism.

Bekhayali





This surely is already topping many playlists, Bekhayali from Kabir Singh has become the love anthem since it’s out. There are two versions of the song, one is by Sachet Tandon and other is by Arijit Singh.

Ve Maahi





Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur’s super-sweet romantic track has a certain attractiveness to it. You just can’t stop yourself from humming when it’s playing around you.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage





Apart from the list-topper Bekhayali and Kaise Hua, we have a new entry from Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Mithoon’s soulful voice ensures the track to be in our playlist for a long time even after the release. There’s another version of the song sung by Jubin Nautiyal and it’s tough to choose one from them.

O Saki Saki



After the mammoth success of Dilbar, Nora Fatehi returned to groove to our heartbeats in John Abraham’s Batla House. Recreated from Sanjay Dutt’s Musafir, the song has been ruling the clubs since it has been released.

Enni Soni





Enni Soni features the duo of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in blingy avatars and showcases their quirky chemistry. We do need to give credit to the makers because as good as the duo may be looking, that extravagant cinematography is something grabbing eyeballs, and stealing the focus. The song has been crooned by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar to the tunes of the former himself.

Radhe Radhe





Ayushmann and Nushrat look dreamy together as they dance together to his tuneful song. Ayushmann’s expressions in the songs are apt and even his dance moves will win your heart. His chemistry with Nushrat Bharucha looks lovely. The song is composed by Meet Bros and the crooned by Amit Gupta. The lyrics of Radhe Radhe are penned by Kumaar.

Dhagala Lagali





Dhagala Lagali which has been shot with Ganesh Chaturthi concept showcases an atmosphere of full of light and festival is sure to be the hit, this season. The song portrays crackling chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha and also, stars Riteish Deshmukh who brings the typical Marathi feels to the song.

Fikar Not

The ‘stress-free’ anthem by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya is a quirky take on today’s tense times. It has a gang of friends including Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor grooving while delivering the message of ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’.

