Sara Ali Khan: I Hope Kedarnath Makes 100 Crores!

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is set for her big Bollywood debut tomorrow ie., December 7, 2018. Sara is making her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

Even before her first release, Sara has already completed shooting for second film with Ranveer Singh which is titled Simmba. It is a Rohit Shetty directorial. Well, this is quite interesting! Isn’t it?

Recently, we met the gorgeous debutante for an interview where she spoke about her debut film, parents Saif & Amrita, box office numbers and more. The excitement on her face was so childlike that we are totally in awe of her!

Sara spoke about the 100 crore films and how it matters to her. She hopes that her debut film touches the 100 crore mark at the box office. She said, “I don’t understand box office but I know 100 crores is a big deal so I hope Kedarnath makes 100 crores, that will be great. But I understand that it matters, I won’t pretend that it won’t. I want the film to go hit but that does not pressurize me because that is not in my hand. Even how the audiences will perceive it, that too is not in my hand. Whatever was in my hand, I have done all that. So it is the opposite of pressure, it’s nervousness. It is nervousness but without any pressure. From choosing the script to promoting the film, we have done everything. Now it’s film’s destiny.”

Ask her if Kedarnath is the kind of launch she always dreamt of, she said, “Yes, it is. Kedarnath is everything I’ve ever dreamt of. The film is not just only something that you go to theatre and watch and people like us should know that better than anybody else. A film is someone narrating to you or sitting in film city and talking to journalists. It’s all of that. And all this that has been surreal. From day one Kedarnath has been so powerful for me. And it has always been something I’ve always been very passionate about. It has gone through ups and downs but there was conviction that we would emerge stronger because, we’re good people trying to make a good film and there’s no reason that that wouldn’t happen. But even with that much conviction, we’re not invincible. There was 20% of me that was petrified because I did think that this film wouldn’t get carmanated or wouldn’t get released. And because of how much Kedarnath meant to me and means to me, I almost couldn’t sleep for days, I would call Gattu sir repeatedly every day to ask what’s happening. Here, my mom used to be very loving and supportive and then slowly she became concerned and even scared and she was like you will drive yourself insane. But Kedarnath has been a passion project for me from the get go.”

Further, Sara also revealed the favourite films of her parents Saif and Amrita, and grandmother Sharmila Tagore. “Daag is an outstanding movie, one of my favourite movie ever. My favourite movie of mom’s is Chameli Ki Shaadi. Now after working on Simmba with Rohit sir and Ranveer, I have realized that comedy as a genre is very hard. So, the way in which mom has done that is so lovely. But what she has done in Betaab is next level. Omkara is my favourite performance of my father’s and also he was equally good in Hum Tum.”