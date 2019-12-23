EXCLUSIVE! Priyank Sharma Initially Felt Awkward To Romance Hina Khan In Raanjhana

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma became good friends a long time ago, thanks to Bigg Boss 12. When the duo was inside the house, they sometimes fought and sometimes had a lot of fun. Recently, the duo starred together in a romantic singled called ‘Raanjhana‘.

Their fans have loved their romantic chemistry in this track crooned by Arijit Singh. It was a treat for the fans to see two of their favourite stars romancing each other. In an interview with Koimoi, Priyank Sharma opened up on working with Hina Khan.

When the actor was asked about his experience of working with Hina Khan and how she is as a co-star, Priyank said, “She is very good and cooperative and one gets a lot of things to learn from her because she has a great experience. She is one of the senior actors out there in the industry. There was so much to learn from her on the sets of Raanjhana. It was a great feeling.”

He added, “People saw how the chemistry is between me and Hina. This usually doesn’t happen between friends but she is professional enough and I’m professional enough. As an actor, she knows when to switch on and switch off. It was a great experience.”

So was it awkward to romance his friend Hina Khan? Priyank revealed that he initially felt a bit weird but the actress was pretty cool about it from the beginning.

Sharma said, “Initially, I felt awkward and I told Hina that how can I romance her as she is a friend. She was chill and was always ready when the camera was on. Initially, it was a little awkward but with time, it went fine for me.”

