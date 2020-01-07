EXCLUSIVE! Jatin Khurana Opens Up About His Debut With Ameesha Patel’s Film Tauba Tera Jalwa

An aspiring actor Jatin Khurana, was first seen in a guest appearance role in the film Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan as Chandrashekhar Azad. Now, the Delhi boy has bagged his first full-fledged role and will be seen as the lead opposite to Ameesha Patel in his next film Tauba Tera Jalwa.

The shooting of the film has already begun. He is playing a rowdy character who is a young business tycoon of Ghaziabad. The film also stars Angela Krislinzki, Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles and is directed by Akashaditya Lama. In an interview with Koimoi, we spoke to the actor about his film, his journey up till now and what’s the story is all about.

Spilling beans on the film, Jatin told Koimoi, “Yes, I am doing a film with Ameesha Patel and Angela Krislinzki. Both of them are co-actors and few more good actors like Rajesh Shamra are a part of the film. The vibe on the sets was so good that I never imagined that my first experience working on a film would be so awesome. Ameesh and the other cast treated me so well and supported me so much that I truly enjoyed working on Tauba Mera Jalwa.”

“The shooting of the film has begun and I have even shot a song with Ameesha Patel. I have shot a few scenes with Rajesh Sharma as well and these stars were really kind to me during the shoot. And after seeing my talent, the supported me even more,” he continued.

Talking about the story of the film and what he liked the most about the film, the actor said, “The film is a romantic thriller with a lot of action. Because I have that kind of a good psyche, my director has added quite new and refreshing action scenes in the film. I am romancing Ameesha and Angela in the film.”

He further added, “What I liked the most about the film was the dialogues of the film. I think the dialogues play a very important role in the film and the way my director-writer Akash Aditya Lama has uniquely written the dialogues for Tauba Tera Jalwa, they make the film look so good. When I was doing the rehearsals for the film, I got goosebumps practising the dialogues and delivering it in front of the camera just makes it even more fun.”

Opening up about his role and how he prepped for it, Jatin Khurana revealed, “I am essaying the role of a business tycoon who is afraid of God. My director helped me get that attitude and I loved this fact about my character that regardless f the fact that he is a fearless tycoon, he still fears God. I feel the film will be really good.”

He added, “Because back in Delhi, I do real estate business only and I have my friends in this same circle so I had a clue about my character. I had to do nothing special to prep for the character.”

“I think people will like the film a lot. We have three songs and I will guarantee you that all the three songs will leave the people surprised. The music is also really good and also the film’s different angle will leave the audience intrigued,” he concluded.

When asked about his journey from Delhi to Mumbai, Jatin revealed, “Yes, I am from Delhi and I have dreamt of becoming an actor right from my childhood. And that is why I have been training from the last 7-8 years in acting, martial arts, gyming. I also love every sport. I play golf, I play lawn tennis. I am a very good dancer and I am very good with martial arts as well.”

Talking about the competition in the industry, Khurana said, “I came here fully prepared as I know there is a lot of competition in this industry. There are stars like Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff who are doing good in the business so I had to come prepared. God gifted me with good looks and I made sure I have everything else needed to be an actor before I came here. I have worked on myself a lot.”

Jatin was nice enough to share his fitness secrets with us as well. He revealed, “I am an early riser and an early sleeper. I only eat vegetarian food and refrain from partying, smoking, drinking. I take my three meals at 10 AM, 2 PM and 6 PM. After 6, I don’t eat anything. I get up at 3.30 AM and go to sleep at 9 PM.

