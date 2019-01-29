Aparana Hosing On Her Directorial Debut: Was Always Interested In Directing Films

After making her foray into production with films like Jeena Hai Toh Thok Daal, Uttpattang and Dassehra, producer Aparana Hosing is now all set to venture into direction. Her next as a director is titled Kaanbhatt which will be showcased in Marathi.

Recently, we spoke to her where she revealed details about her film and much more.

When we asked her about how she planned to move from production to direction, she said, “I have done three films as a producer and saw how it works, then I understood that even I can do it.”

Ask her if she was always interested in directing films, she said, “I was always interested in directing films but I didn’t have much knowledge about it earlier.”

Her next venture Kaanbhatt is the story of a young boy about his dream and desire but destiny has something else for him for which he went on a different path. She further revealed that the cast of the film is completely new and there are more kids in it. “We had auditioned for it and we selected them. There are actors who are from the theatre background. We will start shooting for it from February 25. Some portions will be shot in Maharashtra and Haridwar.”

On being asked if she approached any established Marathi actors for the film, she said, “I didn’t approach any established actors because I think the story itself is the hero.”

Since she is new into the industry and is surviving without any support, asked her if it is difficult to make films without any strong backup, she said, “It is very difficult to survive without any back up in this industry. If I would have got a good back up or support, making films would have been easy for me. The journey is quite difficult.”

Lastly, she also said that she will be producing the film herself. Kaanbhatt is more likely to hit the theatres by the end of this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!