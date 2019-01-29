Katrina Kaif Has To Sing ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’ At Salman Khan’s Residence If…

The friendship bond between superstar Salman Khan and Aamir Khan is well-known in Bollywood. The Andaz Apna Apna actors are known for their mutual respect and also for pulling each other’s leg. Katrina Kaif recently appeared on Star Nights 2, in which her co-actor and friend Aamir reminded her of a pending challenge between them which has a Galaxy connection to it.

Aamir Khan reminded Katrina Kaif of a chess challenge which is still pending between them. The most interesting part is that if the actress loses the challenge, she will have to sing ‘Dil cheez kya hai meri, aap meri jaan lijiye’ in Salman’s Galaxy apartments along with Aamir, as per the bet.

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in YRF’s Dhoom 3 and Thugs Of Hindostan, while the actress will be seen sharing screen with Salman Khan in upcoming Bharat.

Actress Katrina Kaif has opted out of Remo D’souza’s upcoming dance film, which also features Varun Dhawan.

She had to let go of the project due to the hectic schedule for “Bharat“. Katrina’s official spokesperson on Saturday shared the update on the project with a statement.

“Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D’souza’s upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for ‘Bharat‘. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with ‘Bharat‘, which she is currently shooting for. She wishes the team all the best,” read the statement.

Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, it also stars choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva besides Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!