Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: Continuing our yearly audience poll, we today take a look at new faces which left a mark in 2021. Every year, we come across some fresh additions to the industry and last year was no different. From Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty to a renowned TV star, Krystle D’Souza, made their Bollywood debut.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Debut (Films) of 2021 below:

Krystle D’Souza (Chehre)

Krystle, one of the most popular TV actresses of current times, needs no introduction when it comes to acting chops. She has already proved her mettle in acting. Chehre just came with a formality of calling her ‘newbie’ as she made her Bollywood entry. Krystle, though not an important role in adding substance to the script, played her character with utmost subtlety in the film.

Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

Sharvari has been associated with more than a couple of films as an assisting director. She’s been lucky enough that no other than YRF gave her a Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Even though the film tanked miserably, Sharvari looked adorable with her bubbly avatar.

Mahima Makwana (Antim)

Not many would be aware but Mahima worked in a lot of TV shows. She entered the acting world as a child artist and later gained fame through Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. Last year, Salman Khan launched her through critically acclaimed Antim. Even though the film was majorly focused on Aayush Sharma and then Salman Khan, Mahima did grab attention with her subtle act and screen presence.

Ahan Shetty (Tadap)

Last on the list is Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. The actor was launched by Sajid Nadiadwala through the Hindi remake of RX 100, Tadap. Ahan did a decent job as an agonized lover. Youths loved his portrayal and action skills.

