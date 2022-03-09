Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: After Best Female Playback Singer (Films), we now move to the category of the Best Male Playback Singer (Films). 2021 gave us some memorable songs, ranging from love ballads to fun romantic tracks. In all, we have shortlisted four singers who mesmerised us with their voices. In the list, it’s good to see veterans like Javed Ali, while B Praak manages to leave a mark this year too.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Male Playback Singer (Films) of 2021 below:

B Praak (Ranjha)

In the last few years, B Praak has made his place in Bollywood with his chartbuster tracks. In 2021, his Ranjha from Shershaah gave lovers a track to rejoice in the deepest emotion. His strong yet soothing voice is a joy to hear, making the song one of the most played tracks of the year.

Jubin Nautiyal (Raataan Lambiyan)

Just like B Praak, Jubin Nautiyal has been unstoppable in the last few years. In Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah), Jubin brings out calming effect with his comforting voice. This track by Jubin will be remembered for a long time.

Arijit Singh (Tumse Bhi Zyada)

When we talk about the best singers of Bollywood, how can one not talk about Arijit Singh? This man is truly god gifted, with his voice having the potential to make you feel what love is, even if you aren’t in love. Tumse Bhi Zyada (Tadap) is a typical Bollywood love track but Arijit takes it to the next level.

Javed Ali (Srivalli)

The last on the list is Javed Ali. Ali is known for his gentle and soothing voice and has proved his range in different types of songs. Srivalli (Pushpa) is a playful romantic track and Ali sang its Hindi version. He made everyone fall in love with the song, thanks to his honeyed vocals.

