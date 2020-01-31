Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Sonam Kapoor To Sonakshi Sinha, Vote For Your Favourite Indian Suit-Outfit

We are back to treat you with some mesmerizing looks that the actresses of the Bollywood brigade have flaunted in 2019. While we have often chosen our best looks from the sequenced sarees or lehengas to the sassy and bold crop tops and plunging neckline gowns, this audience poll of Koimoi.com will have you choose the best Indian Salwar Suits that the B-town ladies have adored themselves with.

So take a look at our exclusive list of the best traditional looks of the year that has gone by and vote for your favourite now!

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan:

The Bollywood Begum oozed class in every angle with this light purple chicken lucknowi traditional suit. Kareena teamed the color coordinated outfit with a cream dupatta and a tan sling bag. Her makeup was minimal with a maroon bindi, diamong earrings and delicate neck piece, teamed with a statement golden bracelet and gold watch.

Bebo wore kolhapuri’s on the outfit and kept her hair in a tight bun with a center parting.

2. Karishma Kapoor:

Karishma Kapoor has been a fashion icon ever since her haydays from the 90s. And staying true to her image, Lolo rocked this dark purple and white Indian suit like a pro. The Bengani color kurta with golden block print highlighted Karishma’s completion in the best way. With a golden embroidered white dhotiya and mojdis, Karishma kept her hair loose in a casual way. She wore minimal jwelery with 2 bangles in each hand and a kundan neckpiece.

3. Sonam kapoor:

The ultimate fashion queen decided to go unconventional with this deep maroon and golden straight fit kurta with ankle length pants. Teaming the outfit she wore burgundy loafers and carried an absolutely contrasting silver handbag. Sonam’s hair was tied in a sleek bun and she opted to statement silver dangler earrings and a digital watch to finish the look.

4. Sonakshi Sinha:

Sonakshi Sinha looked the epitome of elegance in this all white chicken anarkali. With a transparent white dupatta with a thick white embroidery border, the Chinese stand color anarkali with a centre slit made Sonakshi looked royalty. Sona kept her tassels loose and kept the jewelry to a minimal and adorned her fingers with multiple rings.

5. Alia Bhatt:

The petite beauty rocked the full flared dotted green Anarkali with color coordinated plazzo pants. The Raazi actress wore statement earrings and did not go for any other form of jewelry. Her makeup was natural and he completed her look with a delicate sea green bindy.

6. Tara Sutaria:

The heavy printed suit can be rocked by Tara Sutaria only. The golden and navy blue kurta with straight fit pants gave a unique twist to the traditional Indian suit. Leaving her golden and bronze tresses loose, Tara kept her makeup minimal, highlighting her face with just the right amount of blush.

Tara let the dress do all the talking and kept her jwelery to the minimal. She complemented her look by wearing black pumps over the ankle length pants of her dress.

