Kamya Punjabi Fumed As Eijaz Khan Makes Nikki Tamboli Wash His Underwear; Says Kavita Kaushik Was Right About Him!

During the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’, Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik got into the nastiest argument where the F.I.R. actress went personal with the Tanu Weds Manu actor on the national television.

Kavita has often commented on Eijaz’s mental health including Rubina Dilaik and netizens were really mad at her when she went personal with the actor on television and a lot of renowned faces from the industry spoke in support of the Tanu Weds Manu actor.

Kamya Punjabi is now speaking up backing her friend Kavita Kaushik after Eijaz Khan asked Nikki Tamboli to wash his underwear on the national television. “What ????? Did the captain make a girl wash his underwears???? Did I hear the beeps correctly?? I am shocked !!!!! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB14 #EijazKhan #nikitamboli” Kamya tweeted.

What ????? Did the captain make a girl wash his underwears???? Did I hear the beeps correctly?? I am shocked !!!!! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB14 #EijazKhan #nikitamboli — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 2, 2020

She further continued, “Your anger and outburst was absolutely right #KavitaKaushik , this man is power crazy , now we know why you did not want to call him your friend ! #underwearforthought @BiggBoss @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #BB14”

Your anger and outburst was absolutely right #KavitaKaushik , this man is power crazy , now we know why you did not want to call him your friend ! #underwearforthought @BiggBoss @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #BB14 pic.twitter.com/0gf1Mb3KJ7 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 2, 2020

Kamya replying to VJ Andy wrote, “A joke ok, still underwear? A joke wich was only between two people! This only defamed #nikitamboli in front of other housemates! Chalo dhulwaya nahi par shukwa toh diya #sick Andy u forgot what had happened with u in our season bcoz of a bra? @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #bb14”

A joke ok, still underwear? A joke wich was only between two people! This only defamed #nikitamboli in front of other housemates! Chalo dhulwaya nahi par shukwa toh diya 🙄 #sick Andy u forgot what had happened with u in our season bcoz of a bra? @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #bb14 https://t.co/tkyqUsJIen — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 2, 2020

Kamya is really going out and about supporting her friend Kavita Kaushik. The F.I.R. actress got eliminated last night along with Nishant Singh Malkhani and the double eviction came as a shock to fans as well as fellow contestants.

Although when Eijaz and Nikki were having their underwear conversation, Pavitra Punia who happens to have feelings for the actor expressed her disapproval over a girl washing a guy’s underwear.

What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you support here – Eijaz Khan or Kamya Punjabi? Tell us in the comments below.

