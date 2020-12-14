Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most controversial reality shows on Indian television. Yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar made headlines as Aly Goni called out Eijaz Khan for his behaviour of talking about people behind their backs. Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi took to Twitter and praised Aly and slammed Eijaz Khan for using his ‘touch problem’ at his convenience.

Kamya wrote on Twitter, “Aap pehle bhi pith pichhe baat karte the aur aap abhi bhi pith pichhe baat karte ho! Touch se problem aapko apne convenience ke hisaab se ho jaati hai aur phir gayab bhi ho jaati hai! Bang on @AlyGoni thx for bringing this up #BB14 @ColorsTV (You have been talking behind people’s backs and you continue to do so. You have a problem with touch but only at your convenience.)”

Kamya Punjabi added, “Jab kahani ke saare kirdaar aapke jaanne waale ho aur kahani ka sach aapko pata ho toh chup rehna chahiye ya jab aapko kahani pata hi naa ho toh bhi chup rehna chahiye! Aisi kahani ka ant kahani ke kirdar hi kare toh hi behtar hai… i will stick 2 da game only #bb14 @ColorsTV”

Kamya Punjabi also praised Rakhi Sawant. She wrote, “I m loving #RakhiSawant Star-struckOk hand tooo gooooood #BB14 @ColorsTV.” Rakhi has been entertaining all with her antics in the house. While she started calling herself Vikas Gupta’s sister, she also claimed to be “the first wife of Bigg Boss.”

Meanwhile, we also see Rahul Vaidya making his come back on the show. Rahul said that after stepping out, he realized it was a mistake to quit the game mid-way. “My fans were upset that I left the show. My mom also said I was going great and should not have quit,” the singer said.

