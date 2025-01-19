In a very shocking twist, Rajat Dalal, who was having the maximum social media attention, was evicted from Bigg Boss 18 and settled for third place this season. Rajat got immense support from his friend Elvish Yadav but that could change Rajat’s fate on the show.

Rajat Dalal’s Total Earnings From Bigg Boss 18

The social media influencer was reportedly the lowest-paid finalist of this season. He earned the least out of Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian DSena, and Avinash Mishra. Rajat reportedly earned 1 lakh per week for his participation in the reality show. His total earnings from the show for almost 15 weeks is reportedly 15 lakh!

Rajat’s Per Day Earnings For BB 18!

Rajat’s entire earnings from the show are only 30% of the winning amount. The social media influencer stayed in the Bigg Boss house for 102 days. While he was tagged as a ‘Paltu‘ he still won hearts with his innocence while he worked on his image. Rajat reportedly earned 14.7K per day.

Maximum Insta Growth

Rajat Dalal witnessed the maximum growth on Instagram with the number of followers. The day he entered the Bigg Boss house, the number of followers on his Instagram was 552K. After 15 weeks, when he left the house, as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 18, his Instagram follower count jumped by 500% and currently stands at 3.3 Million.

Rajat Dalal Trolled

A day before the finale, Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss house to interact with the media as Rajat’s supporter. However, Elvish was boycotted by the media after he called them paid and disrespected them. Bigg Boss fans trolled Rajat’s eviction on X. A user on X wrote, “Elvish ka mooh dekhna hai.” Another comment read, “I’ve never watched a single episode of Bigg Boss But I heard Rajat Dalal has been evicted/voted/kicked out of Big Boss I AM SO SO HAPPY.”

