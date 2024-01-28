Finally, the day has arrived! Within a few hours, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss will get its 17th winner. With Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar & Arun Mashettey in the top 5 list, fans have been voting non-stop to make their favorite housemate win the 17th season. The show, which went on air in mid-October last year, will finally conclude after 3.5 months.

The show began on an entertaining note that saw Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya’s sweet nok-jhok and Ankita and Vicky Jain’s non-stop fights. However, with time, we saw TV couple Ankita and Vicky’s relationship going through ups and downs. Later we saw Munawar’s personal life making noise inside the house and on social media when Ayesha Khan entered the house.

A few media reports suggested that Arun Mashettey would take the bag full of money and exit the show. It is also being said that Munawar and Ankita are the frontrunners for the trophy.

This was all for Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale. Stay tuned to Koimoi for all the entertainment updates!

0:36 (IST): Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17. The comedian, who lifted the trophy, walks away with a Rs 50 Lakh cash prize and a Hyundai Creta car.

0:31 (IST): Apart from the cash prize and trophy, the winner will also get a Hyundai Creta car.

0:30 (IST): Voting lines are closed, and Salman Khan is set to announce the winner soon.

0:28 (IST): Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar exit the house, making their way to the stage to join Salman Khan.

0:18 (IST): Voting lines are re-opened once again to change the fate of the top 2 contestants – Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar.

23:45 (IST): Finalist Abhishek Kumar gives a dazzling performance on ‘Bekhayali’ from Kabir Singh and ‘Milegi Milegi’ from ‘Stree.’

23:35 (IST): Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan make an appearance on the show, where Bharti Singh asks Salman Khan about his reaction to Arbaaz’s second marriage.

22:48 (IST): Abdu Rozik and Salman Khan have an unfiltered banter while Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty promote their upcoming show Dance Deewane.

22:42 (IST): Vicky Jain’s mother dances with Madhuri Dixit and others before sending them off and showers Ashirwad for their upcoming show.

22:35 (IST): MC Stan is on the sets of Bigg Boss 17 to support his friend Munawar Faruqui. Last year, Munawar was on set to support MC Stan. Bromance at peak!



22:20 (IST): Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar will battle it out in the winner race, and only one will emerge as the winner.

22:15 (IST): As per The Khabri’s latest Tweet, Mannara Chopra is shown the exit door. Yes, you heard that right! With Mannara’s eviction, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar became the top 2 contestants.

21:45 (IST): Ankita Lokhande reportedly has been evicted from the show on the 4th spot, and Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui have entered the top 3.



21:35 (IST): Rocking couple performances on stage – Isha Malviya & Samarth Jurel dance to You Are My Sonia, Neil Bhat & Aishwarya Sharma dance to Bole Chudiyan and Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain perform to Sooraj Hua Maddham.

21:28 (IST): Mannara Chopra wished to perform like Taylor Swift, and Salman Khan did not spare her.

21:22 (IST): Salman Khan takes a dig at Munawar Faruqui. He roasts ex-contestant Anurag and makes fun of his absence. “He posted so much against Bigg Boss on social media,” the actor laughed out loud.

21:15 (IST): Salman Khan grills the contestants and their families and starts by calling Vicky Jain’s mother Lalita Pawar.

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

21:10 (IST): Contestants’ mothers enter the house to bless their kids ahead of the grand finale.

21:00 (IST): After a long wait, host Salman Khan kick-starts the grand finale night. While the top 5 contestants spend the last few hours inside the house, ex-contestants have come out of the house.

20:50 (IST): Before Salman Khan begins hosting, Bigg Boss reintroduces its top 5 contestants while giving a glimpse of its mesmerizing trophy.

20:28 (IST): Comedian Sudesh Lehri is in the house along with Krushna Abhishek, who steps into Govinda’s shoes.

20:10 (IST): Reportedly, Arun Mashettey has been evicted from the show at 5th spot. Bigg Boss’ fan page Tweets, “Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan ne pehla eviction task karwaya Finale mein. Top-5 were called in Activity room and some fish pond task where if water turns black then he/she evicted. Thus, Arun has been EVICTED first from the race. #BiggBoss_Tak”

🚨 BREAKING! #BiggBoss17 Grand FINALE Updates Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan ne pehla eviction task karwaya Finale mein Top-5 were called in Activity room and some fish pond task where if water turns black then he/she evicted. Thus, Arun has been EVICTED first from the race.… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 28, 2024

20:07 (IST): Abdu Rozik enters the house. Lends his support for Munawar Faruqui.

20:00 (IST): Like every year, voting lines will open once again for a few minutes at 23:45 PM.

19:50 (IST): Reportedly, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey are in the bottom 2.

19:12 (IST): After Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh’s husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, entered the show to add more laughter to it.

18:59 (IST): Ex-contestants Anurag Dobhal and Khanzaadi have given the finale a miss.

18:30 (IST): The 6-hour-long grand finale has finally kick-started and it is attended by all the contestants. Salman Khan is expected to take over hosting after 21:00 (IST)

18:00 (IST): The contestant who will emerge as the Bigg Boss 17 Winner will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh

What are your thoughts on Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui? Do let us know.

