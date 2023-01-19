In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Shiv Thakare chose Priyanka Choudhary over his friend Nimrit Ahluwalia for the ticket to finale week.

Nimrit was given a ticket to finale without conducting a task. She was also immune from nominations as Bigg Boss did mention that all contestants will get a chance to compete for the ticket to finale and steal it from Nimrit. In the latest episode Bigg Boss gave the housemates a chance to voice their opinion.

As seen in the latest episode, the voice of Bigg Boss saw him asking the contestants who deserves the ticket to finale instead of Nimrit.

While MC Stan chose his best friend Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gave her name along with Nimrit’s.

Shiv picked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over Nimrit and said: “Doosra naam mera Priyanka. Strong personality lagti hai pehele din se (She seems a strong personality from day 1).”

This left Priyanka in splits.

Nimrit then hit back that she can keep laughing but added: “Jo hass rahe hain naa log, yeh bhi yahi hain main bhi (Those who are alughing are here and so am I).”

