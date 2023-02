In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, the five finalists Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Mc Stan, and Shiv Thakre, will be passing an ‘agnipariksha’ that will come with the burning questions that the media has for them.

In the upcoming episode, the voice of Bigg Boss arranges a press conference with the finalists and the media in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the conference of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot will be reminded that at one point he made fun of Nimrit’s mental health, he felt low for a while after he got bashed during the vaar and soon after Tina Datta left, he appeared fine. Upon being asked for clarification about the quick changes in his behaviour, Shalin defends himself by saying that he was dealing with mental trauma and didn’t have control over how he was coming across to the audience.

Shiv Thakre is asked if his presence on Bigg Boss 16 depended on the core member of the mandali Sajid Khan’s directorship. Shiv answers that those who followed other’s diktat stood evicted from the house with the implicit message being that he’s not one of them.

Shiv and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are quizzed about their thoughts on teaming up and playing a game that no one could win over. Both responded that they have their own ways of dealing with friends and standing up to them.

Shiv is asked if he will sacrifice the trophy for his friend MC Stan. Is friendship bigger than victory for Shiv? What is Priyanka’s answer to those who ridicule her buland awaaz? Is Archana Gautam and Priyanka’s bond a friendship of convenience? What has worked for MC Stan on the show considering that he understood the game two weeks ago?

After the press conference of Bigg Boss 16, a fight breaks out between Shalin and MC Stan. It all starts with Shalin being asked about what he thinks was his masterstroke on the show during the media interaction. Was it his connection with Tina and his break-up with her that secured his place among the top five finalists? While he answers the allegation laced into the question, MC Stan sighs with annoyance.

Following the press conference, Shalin Bhanot confronts the rapper and that results in a spat. Shalin’s aggression comes to the fore and even the rapper raises his voice. Both the housemates have fought earlier, and their differences don’t appear to be mitigating.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant’s Ex-Husband Ritesh Kumar Says It’s A Lesson For Girls Jo “Love Jihad Ke Chakkar Mein Phasti Hai” Addressing The Adil Khan Durrani Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News