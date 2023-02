Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Leaves MC Stan In Tears After Saying Shiv Thakare Deserves To Win More - Watch

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, rapper MC Stan will be seen breaking into tears after co-contestant Shalin Bhanot says Shiv Thakare deserves to win more than him.

A promo shows that the rapper got teary-eyed after a conversation Shalin mentioned to Stan that Shiv Thakare deserved to win slightly more than him. Stan did not like the comment and cried a day later talking about it. He felt bad about what Shalin said.

A banter-filled conversation took place between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot where Stan says how everyone makes fun of his expensive shoes, his diamonds as if they aren’t rich at all.

After the torture task, Shalin Bhanot comes to Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer to sit with them saying that it was just a task and they are his friends.

Stan and Nimrit taunt him, but later Stan tells Nimrit and Shiv that Shalin had once told him that ‘Shiv deserved to win more than him’.

MC Stan shared that these words have been etched on his mind.

