The drama and fights in the Bigg Boss 16 house are only getting uglier by the day. While in yesterday’s episode we saw a massive fight between Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala, tonight the cameras seem to be focused on Shalin Bhanot. The actor is seen fuming in anger – the reason for which is still unknown.

Sharing the promo to their Instagram handle, the makers of BB16 captioned the video, “Aakhir kyun iss kadar beqaabu huye Shalin?” The less-than-a-minute-long clip sees Shalin Bhanot lose his cool and trash the BB house as the other housemates try to calm him down.

In the latest promo for tonight’s Bigg Boss 16 episode, we see Shalin Bhanot sitting at the dining table with Tina Datta before he suddenly loses his cool and goes ballistic. While the other housemates are left stunned regarding what’s happening, the ‘Suryaputra Karn’ actor not just scream in frustration, but also throws the house furniture around.

Shalin Bhanot is then seen in the Bigg Boss 16 garden area yelling and demanding Bigg Boss call him to the confession room. He is also heard telling the cameras, “Open this f*cking door, I want to step out.” As Sajid Khan rushes to calm him, the TV actor says, “Itni bezzati nahi jhel sakta yaar, gande log rehte hain yahan par.” We wonder what might have triggered this.

Check out the promo here:

Commenting on Shalin Bhanot having a breakdown in the Bigg Boss 16 house, one netizen wrote, “I believe what Ankit said , that Shalin was misunderstood guy. He is actually good hearted man but people think he always doing acting. He must’ve been heard something below the belt that really insult him as a person.” Another added, “Shalin aur priyanka hi dikhte hai sabko target karne ke liye”

A third commented, “Literally Archana is the one who gets into nerves of people. I don’t know how people are supporting her imagine archana in your life… Baap ree Mai toh maar jaugi…. She is very overconfident ki Woh chal rahi hai Woh shiv Priyanka sabko underestimate karti hai usee pata nahi hai bahar yeh Dono hii chal rahe hai .sajid Khan pe toh Itna guusa aata hai Bada aayi prediction Karne wala…”

What do you think triggered Shalin Bhanot and lead to him breaking down in the Bigg Boss 16 house? Let us know in the comment.

