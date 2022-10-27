It’s all about love in ‘Bigg Boss 16′, as going by the promo, the BB house has been divided into two parts: one is a boys’ hostel and one is a girls’ hostel.

Contestant Sajid plays the watchman and Archana is the warden, as in the promo. Bigg Boss has given the housemates a task to create couples and the boys seem ready to go for it.

The brewing romance between Tina and Shalin can be seen, another love angle is of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, but going by the promo of Bigg Boss 16, the most interesting love story is of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik inside BB house. The boys are trying hard to break the hostel rules and woo their partners in the promo.

The caption on Instagram for Bigg Boss 16 promo says it all: “Bigg Boss hostel hai banne ke liye pyaar ka adda.”

