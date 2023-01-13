Filmmaker Sajid Khan will be seen coming out of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ show as his “minimum guarantee” is over, and the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik too makes an exit.

According to a source close to IANS, Abdu has made an exit from the show. However, other details are still under the wraps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sajid’s news was shared by the Twitter page of ‘The Khabri’, which gives daily exclusive stories on the contestants and the ‘Bigg Boss’ show.

A tweet from Khabri read: “Confirmed! #BiggBoss16 #SajidKhan is also coming out of the house today, MG (minimum guarantee) expired today.”

The same Bigg Boss fan page also Tweets, “Now that #SajidKhan #AbduRozik and #SreejitaDe are out of the house, #SalmanKhan’s contract on hosting #BiggBoss16 is also over. We couldn’t confirm his renewal of contract as of now.”

Others who are still in the house are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam and MC Stan.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Spot Shalin Bhanot Calling Tina Datta ‘Ch*tiya’ While Abusing Her On National TV, Gets Slammed As They Ask Makers To Take A Strict Action

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News