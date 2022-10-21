The housemates of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ have braved many storms while sailing through the testing waters of the game-changing season. Hailed as one of the most entertaining contestants in the house, Archana Gautam has broken the maximum rules, especially under the captaincy of Shiv Thakare. Archana and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary violate a house rule by sleeping during the day even after being warned by captain Shiv Thakare, who does his best to make them comply. Annoyed at the contestants who protested against their sleeping pattern, Priyanka and Archana seek revenge by clanking plates during the designated sleeping hours.

To put the sleeping mudda to rest, ‘Bigg Boss’ summons everyone to the living area and authorizes Shiv to punish both the violators (Archana and Priyanka). Shiv sentences Archana to the circular jail and confines Priyanka inside a wooden box kept in the garden area until the next command of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Addressing Archana Gautam’s actions of violating house rules, ‘Bigg Boss’ announces her as the new captain of the house as punishment until the next morning. The master warns her that she will be under strict vigilance for the next 24 hours. Having bagged captaincy, an excited Archana jumps with joy while the rest housemates are oblivious to her schemes. On the other hand, contestants join hands to teach the captain a lesson. A massive shift in the dynamics quakes the house in tonight’s episode under Archana’s captaincy. This results in a pacey race of raiding chocolates and exclusive amenities from the captain’s room. How does this go down with Archana and will she fail or succeed as captain?

Meanwhile, the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik is seen mimicking his friend rapper MC Stan filling the room with laughter. The solid bond between the two artists is winning the viewers’ hearts and inspiring bromance goals. Will this friendship last?

Watch the game change like never before in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm, and Taste Partner Priyagold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

