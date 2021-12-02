With the wildcard entries of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Desai, and Rakhi Sawant, the Bigg Boss 15 is seeing a new turn of events every day. While the house is famous for its drama, last night’s show left everyone shocked.

Advertisement

The task of saving prize money got ugly as Shamita Shetty & Devoleena Bhattacharjee indulged in a war of words, leading to the former contestant fainting. While everyone in the house was busy fighting with each other, Karan Kundrra understood the gravity of the situation and took her to the medical room. It was only the actor-host who put his loyalties and relationship above the game.

Advertisement

Watching Karan Kundrra’s empathic side, fans across the nation are hailing the actor for his golden heart. A user wrote, “The way @kkundrra was holding Shamita in his arms when she was unconscious has my heart This show how pure and kind he is trully a gem our sunny boy is well brought up!!” Meanwhile, another said, “Real life hero #KaranKundrra in action always helping and saving the day in the end. Proud to Stan a Gentleman.”

The way @kkundrra was holding shamita in his arms when she was unconscious has my heart 😭❤ This show how pure and kind he is trully a gem our sunny boy is well brought up !! @Meenukundra@gauravjiju #BB15 pic.twitter.com/35Gw9HNpLj — Mansha Johny Nandwani 🤍 (@manshajohny) December 1, 2021

The picture of Shamita Shetty in the arms of Karan Kundrra is doing rounds on social media. It isn’t the first time that the star has showcased his emotional intelligence in the show. Earlier, he took a stand against Vishal Kotain for going behind Shamita Shetty’s back and said he would never take advantage of his relationship for a game.

Fans are also praising the friendship of Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty in the house and trending the duo hashtag #Sharan on the internet.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Umar Riaz; Fans Defend, “She Is Not Touching His B*tt…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube