Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 has now taken off with its latest season! we all know that the reality show hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan is known for its ‘Masaledaar’ content. From physical fights to arguments, everything takes place in this house.

Well seems like, amidst all this, love is brewing between two contestants inside the house. Find out to know who’s those two love birds!

Advertisement

The love birds are none other than, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz! But how is the questions? The answer is during, a task they both were seen getting all close and cosy with each other and the housemates could not help but poke fun at them.

Let’s get on with the deets! So on day 4 of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz decided to play a fashion game where they dressed up and conducted a ramp walk. During the fashion show, they got all close to each other and the other housemates began naming them a couple. During the task, both of the actors were seen helping and taking care of each other.

Well, it actually seems like Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing its initial love story of the season between Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash.

We do have to agree that the ‘Swaragini’ actress is doing a great job at entertaining the audiences with her silly antics on the show.

Also, it is to be noted that Akasa Singh has been quite voiced about her crush on Pratik Sehajpal. The singer, in a discussion with Miesha Iyer and Donal Bisht, acknowledged that she has feelings for Pratik.

Recently, ‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant Hiten Tejwani applauded Tejasswi Prakash for amusing the viewers with her jokes. He took his Twitter handle and called the actress incredible.

Well, it would be quite interesting to see romantic love angles forming in the BB15 house in its upcoming episodes!

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Bharti Singh Give Savage Reply To Trolls Who Claim Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Is Piggybacking On Her Fame: “I Will Speak The Lines Only When He Pens Them…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube