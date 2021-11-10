Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 has been high on entertainment ever since it began earlier last month. Now the show is taking unexpected turns in the coming days. It seems Afsana Khan seemed to have had a major altercation with Shamita Shetty.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, host Salman made an announcement that the contestants in the house will have to secure a spot in the VIP zone in order to become the contender for the grand finale. Everyone in the house had put their gaming hats on to leave everyone behind and enter the VIP zone.

As per the ETimes report, Afsana Khan got into a physical fight with Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15. The singer decided to take the step after losing in the VIP task and getting backstabbed by her friends Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Nishant Bhat. This has led to her ouster from the house.

However, another source has revealed to the publication that Afsana suffered a panic attack and due to which she was taken out of the house for medical reasons. The exit comes hard on heels after Raqesh Bapat’s exit from the house.

Bapat, who entered the house as wild card entry, had to leave the house due to medical reasons. He suffered from pain last night and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house in the afternoon today located at Filmcity, Mumbai. Currently, he is admitted to a Mumbai hospital and undergoing treatment there.

Afsana Khan’s exit comes as a shock for many. However, there’s no official confirmation as of this writing.

